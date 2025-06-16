Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Holdings Trimmed by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 34,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $95.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $89.70 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

