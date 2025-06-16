Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE OTIS opened at $95.72 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

