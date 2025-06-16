Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

