Parsons (NYSE:PSN) versus Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL) Financial Analysis

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) and Canna-Global Acquisition (NASDAQ:CNGL – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Parsons and Canna-Global Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Parsons 0 5 7 0 2.58 Canna-Global Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00

Parsons presently has a consensus target price of $86.90, indicating a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Parsons’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Parsons has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canna-Global Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

98.0% of Parsons shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Parsons shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.1% of Canna-Global Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Parsons and Canna-Global Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Parsons $6.77 billion 1.10 $161.15 million $2.37 29.43 Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Canna-Global Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Parsons and Canna-Global Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Parsons 1.30% 12.82% 5.73% Canna-Global Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Parsons beats Canna-Global Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Parsons



Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S. Department of Defense, including military services; Missile Defense Agency, the Department of Energy; the Department of State; the Department of Homeland Security, and the Federal Aviation Administration. The Critical Infrastructure segment provides management, design, and engineering services, as well as offers leveraging sensor solutions. This segment develops digital solutions for next generation aviation, rail and transit, bridges, roads, and highways; and provides water and wastewater treatment systems; AI/ML, and digital twin and cyber systems integration services; planning, engineering, and management services for infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, water and wastewater, and dams and reservoirs. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.

About Canna-Global Acquisition



Canna-Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search of target business in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

