PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in PayPal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 12,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. grew its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,274.36. This trade represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PayPal from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Compass Point assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Down 5.3%

PYPL opened at $70.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.