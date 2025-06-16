Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 55.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 269,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 72,726 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 129,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 32,368 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,682,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PR opened at $14.95 on Monday. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

