Promising Defense Stocks To Research – June 13th

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and RTX are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and supply military equipment, weapons systems, and related services to government agencies. Because defense spending tends to be stable and less sensitive to economic cycles, these stocks often exhibit lower volatility and can serve as a defensive component in a diversified investment portfolio. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.65. The stock had a trading volume of 10,289,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,363,346. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $152.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BA

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,548,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,973. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $150.20 and a 12 month high of $257.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.88. The company has a market cap of $253.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

RTX stock traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.77. 5,283,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,380,625. RTX has a one year low of $99.07 and a one year high of $149.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Further Reading