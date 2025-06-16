Promising Large Cap Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 14th

Tesla, Invesco QQQ, NVIDIA, Palantir Technologies, and Oracle are the five Large Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Large-cap stocks are shares of companies with a market capitalization typically above $10 billion. These firms tend to be well-established, financially stable and less volatile than smaller companies. Investors often favor them for consistent returns, dividend income and lower risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Large Cap stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

TSLA stock traded up $6.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.31. 128,417,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,760,864. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 159.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.92 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.88.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $526.96. 55,743,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,368,792. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $330.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.58 and a 200 day moving average of $502.76.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $3.03 on Friday, hitting $141.97. 180,270,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,508,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $153.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.44.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies, Inc. engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.40. The stock had a trading volume of 93,318,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,799,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. Palantir Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $15.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.54. The stock had a trading volume of 53,639,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,788. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $216.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.86 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.62.

