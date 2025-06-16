Promising Penny Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

BigBear.ai, U.S. Energy, and Recursion Pharmaceuticals are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small public companies that trade for low prices—often under $5 per share—and frequently do so on over-the-counter markets rather than major exchanges. Because they tend to have low trading volume and wide bid-ask spreads, penny stocks are highly volatile and carry a greater risk of price manipulation or fraud. Despite the potential for large gains, they are generally considered speculative and high-risk investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 95,598,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,981,712. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $10.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BBAI

U.S. Energy (USEG)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

USEG traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.21. 106,283,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.47. U.S. Energy has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on USEG

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

RXRX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.92. 37,439,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,988,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

Featured Stories