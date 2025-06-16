Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 70,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 26,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 91,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3,506.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 73,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Price Performance

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $51.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day moving average of $56.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 135.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.05. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.51 and a 1-year high of $73.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.03 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 801,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,709,887.59. This trade represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 11,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $619,330.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,000.90. This represents a 33.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,083 shares of company stock worth $6,150,676. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSTG. UBS Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Pure Storage from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.95.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.