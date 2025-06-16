Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $57.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.54. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.87, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

