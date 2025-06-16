Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Niagen Bioscience (NAGE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ: NAGE):

6/14/2025 – Niagen Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/10/2025 – Niagen Bioscience had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Niagen Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/6/2025 – Niagen Bioscience had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $10.00.

5/27/2025 – Niagen Bioscience is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Niagen Bioscience Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ NAGE opened at $13.63 on Monday. Niagen Bioscience Inc has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

