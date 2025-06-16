Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 65,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,409 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 71,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 21,353 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 59,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 28,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 35,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on RF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of RF opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $27.96.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.