Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Stake Reduced by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Chad R increased its stake in Relx by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Baker Chad R now owns 169,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Relx by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Relx by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Relx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RELX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Relx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Relx Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $52.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $97.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Relx Company Profile

(Free Report)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.