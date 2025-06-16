Reviewing Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) & Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO)

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) and Planet Image International (NASDAQ:YIBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Kornit Digital has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Planet Image International has a beta of 4.27, indicating that its share price is 327% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kornit Digital and Planet Image International”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $206.51 million 4.50 -$16.80 million ($0.18) -108.56 Planet Image International $149.83 million 0.47 $7.77 million N/A N/A

Planet Image International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kornit Digital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kornit Digital and Planet Image International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 1 3 1 3.00 Planet Image International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.91%. Given Kornit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kornit Digital is more favorable than Planet Image International.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and Planet Image International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -8.24% -1.51% -1.40% Planet Image International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Kornit Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats Planet Image International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services. The company's products and services include direct-to-garment printing platform for smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and system upgrade kits, maintenance and support, consulting, and professional services. It serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital Ltd. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Planet Image International

Planet Image International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells compatible toner cartridges on a white-label or third-party brand basis in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company also sells branded products through online sales channels under the TrueImage, CoolToner, and AZtech brands. It serves wholesalers, dealers, and retail customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Xinyu, China. Planet Image International Limited operates as a subsidiary of Aster Excellent Limited.

