Reviewing Smartkem (SMTK) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Smartkem and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartkem N/A -167.89% -111.60% Smartkem Competitors -473.65% -80.00% -11.21%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Smartkem shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smartkem and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Smartkem $105,000.00 -$8.50 million -0.34 Smartkem Competitors $31.58 billion $598.09 million -33.82

Summary

Smartkem’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Smartkem. Smartkem is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Smartkem peers beat Smartkem on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About Smartkem

SmartKem, Inc. develops electronics transistors using its proprietary advanced semiconductor materials. Its technology can be used in a range of applications including next generation MicroLED, LCD and AMOLED displays, as well as advanced computer and AI chip packaging, and a new type of sensor. The company was founded on September 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Blackley, the United Kingdom.

