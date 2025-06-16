Rima Alameddine Sells 65,000 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) Stock

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CRO Rima Alameddine sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $2,507,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 552,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,313,473.44. This represents a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rima Alameddine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Rima Alameddine sold 19,976 shares of IonQ stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $831,001.60.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $37.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 2.59. IonQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1,310.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,468,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,231 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 77,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IONQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

