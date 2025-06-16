Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 143,872.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 129,804 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 807,610 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,032,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,606,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,428,000 after acquiring an additional 389,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance
Shares of RIO opened at $57.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.56. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $51.67 and a 1 year high of $72.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- RH Stock Rockets on Surprise Profit and Tariff Shift
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Synopsys Stock Falls on China Ban, But Long-Term Outlook Holds
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Enters a Bull Market: Is It Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.