Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Sells $31,078,330.02 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $31,078,330.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,142.27. This trade represents a 98.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $26,966,067.48.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Baiju Bhatt sold 107,608 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.41, for a total transaction of $6,500,599.28.

On Friday, May 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $5,210,593.04.

On Monday, April 28th, Baiju Bhatt sold 94,156 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $4,770,884.52.

On Wednesday, April 23rd, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $2,133,710.91.

On Wednesday, April 16th, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,072 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $9,199,489.28.

On Monday, March 24th, Baiju Bhatt sold 47,023 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total transaction of $2,180,456.51.

On Friday, March 21st, Baiju Bhatt sold 223,528 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total transaction of $9,658,644.88.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $72.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $77.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

