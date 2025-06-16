Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $5,762,710.59 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 60,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $5,762,710.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,317.23. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 6th, David Baszucki sold 239,572 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $23,008,494.88.

On Friday, June 6th, David Baszucki sold 627,453 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $60,260,586.12.

On Thursday, June 5th, David Baszucki sold 262,498 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $24,218,065.48.

On Thursday, June 5th, David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $63,428,750.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, David Baszucki sold 262,498 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $23,091,949.06.

On Monday, June 2nd, David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, David Baszucki sold 10,424 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $840,799.84.

On Monday, May 12th, David Baszucki sold 45,074 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $3,355,308.56.

On Monday, May 12th, David Baszucki sold 118,051 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $8,787,716.44.

On Monday, May 5th, David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38.

Roblox Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $97.34 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,051 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

