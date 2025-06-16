Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CEO Sells $5,762,710.59 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 60,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.97, for a total value of $5,762,710.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,303,317.23. This represents a 22.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
David Baszucki also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 6th, David Baszucki sold 239,572 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $23,008,494.88.
- On Friday, June 6th, David Baszucki sold 627,453 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $60,260,586.12.
- On Thursday, June 5th, David Baszucki sold 262,498 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $24,218,065.48.
- On Thursday, June 5th, David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $63,428,750.00.
- On Monday, June 2nd, David Baszucki sold 262,498 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $23,091,949.06.
- On Monday, June 2nd, David Baszucki sold 687,500 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $60,479,375.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, David Baszucki sold 10,424 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $840,799.84.
- On Monday, May 12th, David Baszucki sold 45,074 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $3,355,308.56.
- On Monday, May 12th, David Baszucki sold 118,051 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $8,787,716.44.
- On Monday, May 5th, David Baszucki sold 1,375,002 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $99,261,394.38.
Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $97.34 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $98.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,051 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 86,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. FBN Securities began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
