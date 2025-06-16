Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) shot up 33.3% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 493,083 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 303% from the average session volume of 122,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Rokmaster Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.99.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

