Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Roku were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,183,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Roku by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,335,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,036 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at $87,632,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,210,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,017,000 after purchasing an additional 726,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.37.

Roku Price Performance

ROKU stock opened at $74.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.88. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.33 and a 12 month high of $104.96. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.61 and a beta of 2.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $2,006,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,467.31. This represents a 67.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,970 shares in the company, valued at $822,750. This represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,114 in the last ninety days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Stories

