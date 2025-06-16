SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) by 189.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TKO Group were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKO. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 30.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TKO Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TKO Group

In other TKO Group news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe purchased 980 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,863.73. The trade was a 55.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lake West Voteco L.L.C Silver purchased 1,579,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999,945.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,158,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,376,411.44. This represents a 61.22% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of TKO Group from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKO opened at $162.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.77. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.76 and a twelve month high of $179.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -387.90 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. TKO Group had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. TKO Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.16%.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

