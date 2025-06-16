SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $1.69 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 273.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 178.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

WillScot Mobile Mini Announces Dividend

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at $18,908,178.14. This represents a 14.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 128,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This trade represents a 8.42% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

