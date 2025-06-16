SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 93,469 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 659.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,469 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infosys by 210.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Investec raised shares of Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.48.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of INFY stock opened at $18.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.92. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

