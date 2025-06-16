SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 130.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,492 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $177.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.14 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTB

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.