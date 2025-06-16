SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 27,981 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,981 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 60.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Vontier by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vontier by 229.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vontier news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen sold 7,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $266,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,932.32. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vontier Stock Performance

Vontier stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VNT. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Vontier from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

See Also

