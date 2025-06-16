SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 283,178 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 93.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 283,178 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Bunge Global by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Trading Up 5.6%

NYSE BG opened at $81.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $67.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

