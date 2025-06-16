SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 36,973 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,973 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,235,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,932,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754,576 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,540,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,431,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $42,827,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $305,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This trade represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mohit Ramani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Trading Down 3.0%

NYSE KEY opened at $15.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.08, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -482.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

