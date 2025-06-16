SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,933 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,007 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Viper Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 6,591.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Viper Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Viper Energy by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 268,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,165,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $42.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.13. Viper Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Viper Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Viper Energy Profile

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

