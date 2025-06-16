Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shell by 373.2% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 235,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 185,711 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Shell stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $74.46.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 65.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shell from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.26.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

