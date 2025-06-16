Short Interest in The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Expands By 75.0%

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the May 15th total of 7,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Westaim Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WEDXF opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $506.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.24. Westaim has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). Westaim had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 284.74%. The firm had revenue of ($4.70) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

