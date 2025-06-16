Short Interest in Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Drops By 40.0%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Venture Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VEMLY opened at $44.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.48. Venture has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $57.63.

Venture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $1.7887 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. This is a boost from Venture’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th.

Venture Company Profile

Venture Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing and Design Solutions, and Technology Products and Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of colour imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

