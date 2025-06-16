Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Drops By 53.1%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance
Shares of Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.
