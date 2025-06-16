Short Interest in Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF) Drops By 53.1%

Verallia Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:VRLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the May 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Verallia Société Anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of Verallia Société Anonyme stock opened at $29.74 on Monday. Verallia Société Anonyme has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $35.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.43.

Verallia Société Anonyme Company Profile

Verallia Société Anonyme manufactures and sells glass packaging products for beverages and food products worldwide. It provides bottles for still and sparkling wines, spirits, beers, soft drinks, and oils. The company offers jars for baby food, dairy products, jams, honey, spreads, condiments, sauces, and preserves.

