Short Interest in Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Rises By 72.7%

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 253,000 shares, an increase of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Down 1.8%

OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $5.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank raised Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

