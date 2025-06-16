Short Interest in Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF) Expands By 68.1%

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNYIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,513,500 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the May 15th total of 14,586,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 122,567.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xinyi Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Xinyi Solar Price Performance

Xinyi Solar Company Profile

Shares of Xinyi Solar stock opened at $0.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.37. Xinyi Solar has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells solar glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales of Solar Glass and Solar Farm Business. The company offers ultra-clear patterned solar glasses, back glasses, and anti-reflective coating solar glasses to photovoltaic module manufacturers.

