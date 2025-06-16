Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,305 EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,401 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 685,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,145,000. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE EPR opened at $56.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a current ratio of 7.81. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $57.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $49.16.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $155.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. EPR Properties's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 217.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on EPR Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.57.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

