Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 12,090.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,455,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,005,000 after buying an additional 12,353,441 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,634,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $756,840,000 after buying an additional 5,254,721 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,166,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,331,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,929,000 after buying an additional 2,512,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.64.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $18.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 99.24%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

