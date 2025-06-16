Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William Jr. Werzyn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $94,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,275.70. The trade was a 53.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Brown acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,173.08. This represents a 7.99% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $13.08 on Monday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.53 and a 12-month high of $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $352.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. DA Davidson raised shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

