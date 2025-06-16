Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 25 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,510,000 after buying an additional 103,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $755,677,000 after buying an additional 34,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 172,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,967,000 after buying an additional 75,785 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,426,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 169,861.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,892,000 after buying an additional 122,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,818.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,473.62 and a 52 week high of $2,412.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,806.62 and a 200-day moving average of $1,960.73.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $37.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $37.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 13.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 350 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,610.00 per share, with a total value of $563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,440,380. This trade represents a 14.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FCNCA shares. TD Cowen started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,400.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised First Citizens BancShares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,340.33.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

