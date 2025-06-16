Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 853 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,029,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $943,050,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 871,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 779.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $188,098,000 after purchasing an additional 535,478 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 595,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,353,000 after purchasing an additional 75,713 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 481,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total value of $540,483.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BLD shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.22.

TopBuild Price Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $298.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.20 and its 200 day moving average is $313.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $266.26 and a 52-week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

