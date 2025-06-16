Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,210 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.16. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $35.84.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

