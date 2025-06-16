Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,982,000 after buying an additional 711,572 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Etsy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,026,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 535,864 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,042,000 after buying an additional 419,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $55.99 on Monday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.05 and a 12-month high of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Etsy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Arete lowered Etsy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Etsy from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Etsy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Etsy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Etsy

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,813.28. This trade represents a 4.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $1,044,951.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,582.14. This represents a 40.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,418 shares of company stock worth $11,234,192. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.