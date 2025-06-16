Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 403 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 403 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,841,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,150. This represents a 11.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Abigail Marshall Diaz-Pedrosa sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.60, for a total value of $215,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,679.20. This trade represents a 60.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,480,366 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $747.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $695.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $595.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.3%

TYL opened at $580.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $564.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $584.27. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.50 and a 1-year high of $661.31.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $562.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.45 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.