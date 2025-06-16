Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in HDFC Bank by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,883,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,114 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in HDFC Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,008,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,533 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,467,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,115,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in HDFC Bank by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,307,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in HDFC Bank by 3,535.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,921,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,804 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of HDB opened at $73.82 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $57.24 and a one year high of $77.76. The company has a market cap of $186.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.99.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.