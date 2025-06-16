Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,321,000 after purchasing an additional 111,811 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

DLR stock opened at $174.24 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.95 and a 1-year high of $198.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.97 and its 200-day moving average is $165.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Recommended Stories

