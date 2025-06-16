Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,596,000 after purchasing an additional 163,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,645,000 after buying an additional 156,006 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

