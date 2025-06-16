Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. Palestra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $182,988,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $126,655,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $103,301,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 254.2% during the fourth quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,637,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,336,000 after buying an additional 1,175,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,465,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,378,000 after buying an additional 740,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

HSIC stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200-day moving average of $71.39. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.56 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $287,161.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,251.20. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $184,988.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,147.20. This trade represents a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.30.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

