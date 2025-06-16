Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $236,000 in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 793.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 134.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.
ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.63.
ESTC opened at $79.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 1.07. Elastic has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $601,243.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,032,233.54. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 5,702 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $495,560.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,985 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,236.35. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,774 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
