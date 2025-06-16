Simon Quick Advisors LLC Invests $266,000 in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $687,486,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17,941.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,693,000 after buying an additional 2,160,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,284,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,737,000 after buying an additional 1,806,042 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,445,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,171,000 after buying an additional 1,777,179 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 499.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,575,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,456,000 after buying an additional 1,312,820 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.82 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $135.29 and a twelve month high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.88 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.64.

Insider Activity

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 7,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.51, for a total transaction of $1,730,563.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 192,260 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,552.60. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $1,803,639.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,477.48. This represents a 12.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 351,759 shares of company stock worth $74,833,479. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.19.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

